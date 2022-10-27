Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to burn bridges of their return to Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move suggests as they have decided to say goodbye to their royal relatives.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly warned the royal family that they can do without them in website update.

Lilibet and Archie's parents, who still use their royal titles, have uploaded photos of their charity engagements in the UK and Germany to their Archewell website, accompanied by a revealing quote.

Alongside a picture of the couple beaming at one another on the Archewell website, a quote read: "Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world." Underneath, the message was signed “Harry and Meg”.

Royal author Angela Levin has suggested the underlying tone of the message, saying the couple tried to explain that they can “do without the Royal Family”.



Commenting on the website update, Angela Levin told The Sun: “What's very interesting is you can always read the underlying content of what they want to say really, and the main thing, right at the beginning, is 'each of us can change our communities. I think that's saying very much that they can do without the royal family, they don't need them, they're fine where they are, they're building another community.



"'And then 'all of us can change the world', they're back to wanting to be global and saying to the Royal Family, 'we can do without you', but actually they can't."

On the other hand, Prince Harry's memoir's title has also sparked speculations that the Duke has no plans to return to the royal fold as he needs no more their help.



Meanwhile, Piers Morgan has lambasted Prince Harry following the announcement that his new memoir, Spare, will be released in January. The TV presenter demanded the Duke loses his royal title due to the publication.

