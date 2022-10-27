Jennifer Aniston checked in on ‘fragile’ Matthew Perry the most amid his drug addiction

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston checked in on Friends co-star Matthew Perry the most while they worked on the hit comedy series.

The Morning Show star made a habit of reminding the Fools Rush In actor of how much he is loved by millions of fans amid his struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Jen thought of the cast as her family. She still does, but back then even more so because they were together all the time and making it on the fame ladder together.”

“It’s fair to say he was by far the most fragile member of the cast,” the source added. “Jen saw that — it worried her enormously — and she made a point to check in on him whenever she could, on and off the set.”

The insider went on to reveal that Aniston always supported Perry, with whom she shared a close bond while they worked on the NBC sitcom.

“She’d make a point to remind him how much he had going for himself,” the source shared. “That he was loved by millions of fans and that he owed it to himself to achieve his full potential of a happy and successful life free from sabotage and pain.”

Previously, while speaking to Diane Sawyer ahead of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing release, Perry said that Aniston reached out the most to discuss his drug problem.

“Imagine how scary a moment that was,” he said before adding that “she was the one that reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”

He admitted that at the time, he took “55 Vicodin a day," in addition to “Methadone, Xanax” and “a full quart of vodka.”