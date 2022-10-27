King Charles appearance on ‘The Repair Shop’ will leave people ‘amazed’

King Charles III was recently praised by The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades after the royal made an appearance on the TV show,
The show, aired on Wednesday, showed Charles in need of help with an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.
Charles shared the piece fell over when someone was opening a window as he joked: “They didn't own up.”
Opening up on his experience of joining Charles, Jay told The Mirror: “People often say never judge a book by its cover so you never listen to what people say until you've met the real person yourself.”
“It was a real joy and an honour to be working with him, wait until you see it, you're going to be amazed. You never see him like this,” he added.
