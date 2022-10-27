King Charles to go against tradition with key royal role to Kate Middleton

FileFootage

King Charles III is expected to break a tradition and give a vital royal role to Kate Middleton along with Princess Anne and Prince Edward.



According to reports, the new monarch could break a tradition by appointing five Counsellors of State for the first time.

Counsellors of State are permitted to assist a monarch should he be out of the country or fall sick.

Before Queen Elizabeth II died, these positions were held by then-Prince of Wales Charles, William, Andrew and Harry.

However, a royal source told The Mirror: “No one will be excluded. The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded, this is for purely practical reasons.”

“As the King and Queen Consort are likely to be away, as could the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is only right this is attended to,” the insider added.

The outlet also reported that a constitutional expert at Bangor University said that changes would be the "simplest way of dealing with the problem" and noted that Kate’s new role would be "unprecedented".