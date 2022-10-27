‘Cynical’ Prince Harry creating world's most 'cynical and derogatory' memoir

Prince Harry’s ‘ominous’ memoir has just been accused of being ‘completely cynical and derogatory’.
This claim has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, in his interview with Express UK.
He started by telling the outlet, “When someone refers to themselves as a ‘spare’, it is, at best, cynical, and at worst derogatory.”
“As a future Queen, it was sometimes said, Diana’s duty was to produce an ‘heir and a spare’.”
He also claimed, “Harry’s choice of title, published almost two years to the day when the Sussexes announced they were stepping back only subsequently to step down as senior working royals, is ominous.”
