Coldplay drops photo with BTS Jin from rehearsals of 'The Astronaut'

Coldplay and BTS Jin are warming up the fans ahead of the upcoming concert by sharing a photo from The Astronaut rehearsals.

On October, 27, the American music band Coldplay took to Instagram and posted a photo with BTS member Jin, from the rehearsals of The Astronaut ahead of their concert in Argentina.

In the shared photo Jin can be seen standing among the members of the band, the caption with the photo reads,

"Jin is here! Rehearsals for #The Astronaut, River Plate stadium, Buenos Aires. First ever live performance tomorrow #ColdplayLiveBroadcast".





The Astronaut is Jin's upcoming solo single in collaboration with Coldplay , the single track will be debuted in the band's concert on October 28, 2022 at River Plate stadium.

BTS Jin has joined the American band for a special performance, the rehearsals for which is currently going on.

The South Korean singer also shared an anticipating teaser of his upcoming solo track on October 26, 2022.