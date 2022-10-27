Kim Kardashian trying ‘not to put Kanye West down’ in front of kids

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being very careful in front of her kids to not say “anything negative” about their father Kanye West.



An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the reality TV star does not want to put Ye down in eyes of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The source said that even though North “knows exactly what is going on,” Kim “doesn’t know what to say” to their other children, who are still too young to understand the magnitude of the situation.

“As upset as Kim is about all of this, she’s being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she’s asked everyone in her life to respect that,” the insider added.

“Of course, everyone’s talking about this but they’re all very careful not to put Kanye down if the kids are in earshot,” the source revealed.

Despite being “disgusted” with her former husband’s antisemitic comments, Kim does not want it to affect her kids’ relationship with their dad.

“When it comes to the kids having time with their dad, she’s keeping things very organized and almost mechanical because it’s still important to her that the kids see their dad.”

“This is all mortifying for her, but she doesn’t want it to interfere with how her kids live their lives,” concluded the source.

West sparked global backlash after he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”