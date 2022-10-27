Prince Harry’s memoir announcement ‘dragged through the mud’: ‘Want to kill Charles too?’

Prince Harry is under fire for having pushed King Charles out of mourning and into ‘full-scale war’ with a memoir announcement.
This accusation has been shared by royal commentator and host Piers Morgan.
Mr Morgan believes Prince Harry is threatening King Charles’ mental and physical health with the incoming release of his memoir, Spare.
He even went as far as to accuse the Duke of throwing ‘massive global damage’ King Charles’ way.
He took to Twitter to share his thoughts for a second time, and revealed how, “Do you care about the massive global damage this book will cause to our new King before he is even coronated, and while he still grieves for his mother?” (sic)
