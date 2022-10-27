Queen Consort Camilla nephew reveals he was bullied for his last name

Queen Consort Camilla’s nephew Luke Parker Bowles appeared on the Today show to reveal he was bullied for his last name.

He said that sharing the last name with Queen Consort has been incredibly difficult. “I read that when you were younger, you were actually sometimes bullied,” Jenna Bush Hager asked him.

“It was a rough time. It was not a great time to be a Parker Bowles, but it hasn’t scarred me,” he responded. “All of us — my cousins, my brother — we’ve always been involved in charity. It’s much more important to be doing charitable things, not to be ‘holier than thou,’ just because it gives you a focus.”

He added: “I learned to do charity at a very young age. It was instilled in me by my parents and grandparents because they didn’t want me to be part of the chaos of the early days of my aunt and Prince Charles’s relationship.”

“When I was at boarding school, I remember getting bullied and even death threats because people put together that Diana had died because of Camilla, and therefore I had killed Diana by association,” he added.