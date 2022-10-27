Johnny Depp’s pal pens open letter addressing Amber Heard’s domestic abuser status

Johnny Depp’s close pal accuses Amber Heard of making threatening allegations of violence, in an open letter.

These revelations have been made by Depp’s close friend named Doug Stanhope.

The admission was sent as part of an open letter that has been sent to The Wrap.

He detailed his experiences meeting the ex-couple and was quoted saying, “My girlfriend, Bingo, and I have known Johnny Depp for a few years now. We have watched Amber Heard [expletive] with him at his weakest — or watched him at his weakest from being [expletive] with — for the entire time we’ve known him. And we didn’t say [expletive].”

“Because he’s Johnny Depp. And we didn’t want to be thrown out of the circle for saying that The Emperor was being Stripped of His Clothes.”

“Bingo and I were at Johnny’s house for most of that Saturday until just before the alleged assault. We assumed initially that his dour mood was because of his mother’s death the day before.”

“But he opened up in the most vulnerable of ways that it was not only his mother but that Amber was now going to leave him, threatening to lie about him publicly in any and every possible duplicitous way if he didn’t agree to her terms.”

“Blackmail is what I would imagine other people might put it, including the manner in which he is now being vilified,” he also chimed in before concluding.