Johnny Depp, Amber Heard bombshell trial was treated like ‘fandom war’: ‘Disgusting’

File Footage

Phoebe Bridgers said that the televised libel trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was “treated like a “fandom war” with trolls mostly targetting the Aquaman star.

The I Know the End singer sided with Heard as she discussed the bombshell defamation trial in a recent interview with Teen Vogue.

Bridgers said that if Heard had “exhibited any neurotic behavior” during the trial then people would have “held” it “against her.”

“Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy shit in court, and it's somehow like, people aren't surprised?” she added.

While talking about the “giddy public consumption” of the trial, Bridgers said, “That whole situation was so upsetting to me, that it was treated like a fandom war.”

“Laughing at someone crying in court? It was disgusting,” she said.

Furthermore, while discussing what accountability or justice actually look like in a society that continuously diminishes survivor narratives, she said, “It can feel insular.”

“Like the rest of the world doesn't care about the same morals as us,” Bridgers noted while pointing out that like Depp, many powerful men accused of abuse continue with their careers.

Bridgers referenced Depp’s UK libel trial that he lost because the judges believed that The Sun allegations that he was a “wife beater” were true.

“I mean, is [cancel culture] real? Who's lost their job politically? One huge offender is in jail for actual sex crimes, and then anything short of that is, maybe, they lose a couple friends or lose a couple jobs,” she said.

“Then five years later, they're like, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry.’ And they come back, but they never apologize — they never go away.”



