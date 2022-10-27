Prince Harry breaks silence on title of earthshattering memoir: 'Unfiltered at last!'

File Footage

Prince Harry has just issued an official statement highlighting the name of his incoming memoir.



The news has been announced by a spokesperson for Penguin Random House.

They began by dubbing the memoir a “raw, unflinching honesty” and revealed that the January 2023 release will be named ‘Spare’.

they even released a statement on the topic and claimed, “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” the statement reads in part. For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The book is estimated to be nearly 416 pages long and will be translated into 16 languages.