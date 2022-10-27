Esmayeel Shroff breathed his last, Govinda and Ashok Pandit pay their condolences

Renowned director Esmayeel Shroff passes away in Mumabi at the age of 62.

Reportedly, the director was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital about a month ago after suffering a heart attack. He got expired at the same hospital today.

Indian celebrities namely Govinda, Ashoke Pandit and Padmini Kolhapure paid their condolences to Esmayeel’s family.

Govinda’s first film Love 86 was directed by Shroff. He wrote: “I’m deeply saddened. My career started with his film. Uparwala unko jannat naseeb karaye. May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind.”

Meanwhile, Ashoke Pandit wrote: “Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff ji at the age of 62 in Mumbai. Had directed many hits including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, and Surya etc. It’s another big loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Padmini Kolhapure also wrote a few words on the demise of the great director. “I did Thodi Si Bewafaii and Ahista Ahista with him. Ahista Ahista is very close to my heart. He seemed strict in his demeanor but he had a smiling face. He was very sure about what he wanted and he would put it across. We got along very well as actor-director. He was a very sensitive director. It’s a huge loss. He left his mark in the industry, wrote Padmini.”

As per IndiaToday, Esmayeel Shroff’s famous films included; Ahista Ahista, Zid, Agar, God and Gun, Police Public, Majhdhaar, Dil Akhir Dil Hai, Bulundi, Nishchaiy, Suryaa and Jhuta Sach. His last film directorial film was Thoda Tum Badlo, Thora Hum was released in 2004 starring Arya Babbar and Shriya Saran.