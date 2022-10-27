Britney Spears says bizarre IG post was not targeted at ‘queen’ Selena Gomez

Britney Spears clarified that her recent controversial social media post was not directed at “beautiful queen” Selena Gomez.

The Hold Me Closer hit-maker sparked backlash after fans assumed that she was dissing the Only Murders in the Building star over her 2016 American Music Awards in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Explaining her bizarre post, the pop star penned a long note on the photo-sharing app, writing, “Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves.”

“What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all… it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with… look I go way back with music!!!” she said.

“I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly,” Spears added. “Men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin!!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.”

“And what I was replying to was honestly Kelis the MILKSHAKE video when women were finally shaking their asses … that was a moment in history where people woke up to the fact… pushing the boundaries of expressing oneself became explicit… tons of people were offended!!!” the Grammy winner shared.

“I empower women to express their bodies however they choose… and TONS of other stars who had million-dollar budget videos who were known talked (expletive) about her when she was a new artist trying to make it!!! I apologize for my ignorance, but I didn’t even see the video for Ice Cream that Selena Gomez, who I genuinely look up to and have so much respect for had made.”

Spears went on to reminisce Gomez's presence at her lavish nuptials with Sam Asghari, “As for the beautiful queen Gomez, I got to be surprised by her on my wedding day and was completely in awe of her !!!”

“I mean I played the DJ for 5 minutes like an idiot and played my favorite song of hers, ‘Bad Liar’ LOUD on the dance floor like a 6-year-old fan and got to sing my favorite song with her and I wanted to freaking pinch myself!!!”

Spears further elaborated, “I would like to tell Selena which she’s probably not even aware of trash news that her music has gotten me through lots and thank you again for making my dreams come true by coming to my wedding … you’re one person I have always wanted to meet and my dream came true and I will never forget it !!!”



