King Charles ‘causing a lot of damage’ with Prince Harry: ‘Not a pretty story’

King Charles has come under fire for the ‘total destruction’ of his relationship with Prince Harry.
Royal expert Christopher Andersen issued this warning to King Charles, on the Royally Us podcast.
There, he started by addressing the shock factor of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and admitted, “There could only be bombshells in that book.”
Thus, “There’s no way to avoid the fact that it’s going to rub the king the wrong way.”
This comes in tandem with the couple’s ‘stand alone’ US philosophy and Mr Andersen even explained how, the couple has already “set up a new life for themselves as philanthropists and communications moguls with the Spotify deal, the Netflix deal, all this other going on. [Really, their hands are tied, I think, to some extent.”
This comes shortly after Prince Harry voiced intentions to “tell the full and true story” of his journey, and Mr Andersen warns “its not necessarily a pretty one.”
