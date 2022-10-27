Kanye West takes a dig at brands cancelling him

Kanye West appears to take a jab at brands ditching him amid his controversial statements.

West, who had officially changed his name to Ye, shared a screengrab of an Instagram Story by simeonroukakis. In the story, it appears to be a picture of a news piece with the headline, “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West”.

Ye captioned the post, “Had to cut ties bro (sic)”

West recently came under fire for his antisemitic remarks and his subsequent defence of them. In a span of two weeks, the rapper lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments.

Sports brand, Adidas ended its partnership, which began in 2013, with the Yeezy founder on Tuesday October 25, which generated an estimate of $2 billion. The athleisure brand announced that it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.”

According to The Washington Post, prior to Adidas, several companies — including French fashion house Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase, talent agency CAA, and Hollywood financier and producer MRC — cut ties with the performer. On Monday, Gap, which ended its partnership with Ye last month, announced it was pulling all Yeezy Gap inventory from stores and shutting down the line’s website.

Adidas was the last big company to part ways with Ye amid storming criticism online.

Moreover, the outlet also reported that Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich, the law firm that represented the Stronger rapper in his divorce proceedings also separated from him.

However, there are speculations that Ye may have planned this all along.

Earlier in an interview with CNBC, the Donda hitmaker hinted at scrapping its relationship with Adidas while canceling Gap.

During the interview, the controversial rapper West spilled beans on building his “own castle,” saying he is running out of patience compelling to answer to retailers’ boards, being sidelined in the business discussions, lifted designs, and team members poached, per the Medium.