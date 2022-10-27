Taylor Swift seemingly removes a scene from ‘Anti-Hero- music video

Taylor Swift seemingly removes a scene from her ‘Anti-Hero- music video

Taylor Swift recently released the music video for her single Anti-Hero from her new Midnights album.

Upon its release, the song and the video garnered a lot of praise for its creativity. However, for some fans, a particular scene in the video did not sit well with them.

In the scene, Swift's 'anti-hero' shakes her head when the singer gets on a scale and it shows "FAT," seemingly illustrating her inner critic and how hard she is to ignore. Some viewers misinterpreted the scene to be fat-shaming in nature, detailed PEOPLE.

However, on Wednesday, October 26th, some observant fans noticed that the version of the video on Apple Music no longer featured the scene with the scale, while the YouTube version still includes it. In the Apple Music version, Swift’s anti-hero clone just looks at her with a face of disappointment.

Talking about the song prior to the album release, Swift shared that Anti-Hero was one of her favourite songs she has written.

“Track 3, Anti-Hero, is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said, adding that she faces challenges with a life that has become “unmanageably sized” because of her fame. “Not to sound too dark, but, like, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

At this point, Swift quickly added, “don’t feel too bad for me. You don’t need to. But, you know, this song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves. … So I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot, because I think it’s really honest.”

Swift has previously talked about struggling with an eating disorder in the past, most extensively in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, per Variety.

“It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it. A picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or … someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating,” she admitted at the time.