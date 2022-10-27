Harry and Meghan shock royals as they choose Kate Middleton's birthday for memoir release

The release date for Prince Harry's memoir has been announced. The Duke of Sussex would publish his book just one day after the birthday of Princess of Kate Middleton who turns 43 on January 9th 2023.

The memoir was delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.It was originally scheduled for later this year.

According to the New York Times, industry executives with knowledge of the process have revealed the Duke of Sussex has on a number of occasions gotten cold feed about the contents of the book.

UK's Daily Express reported that some of the content is also said to contradict information conveyed in a new Netflix documentary series on the California lives of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

One Netflix source told the New York Times: “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

The New York Times, citing industry sources has now revealed this will be released on January 10, 2023.