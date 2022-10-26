Meghan Markle's reaction to Harry's romantic proposal revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have delighted fans when they disclosed some very interesting things about their loved-up moments at their home Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were enjoying a normal evening at home when Harry surprised his then-girlfriend by dropping to one knee, but Meghan wouldn't even let him finish his sentence.

The Duchess, during their joint engagement interview with the BBC back in 2017, admitted: "Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"



Harry said: "She didn't even let me finish," saying she was so delighted that she forgot about the sentimental trilogy ring he had designed especially for her!"

The Duke continued: "Then there was hugs and I had the ring, and I said, 'Can I give you the ring?' and she said, 'Oh yes, the ring!' It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise."

Meghan still smiles to remember the moment she described as "so sweet and natural and very romantic."

In the same interview, it was revealed that Harry had warned Meghan about the enormity of entering into the royal family before he proposed.