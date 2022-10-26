Archie, Lilibet to prove a ticking ‘time bomb’ for Prince William?

file footage

Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet could prove to be a ‘time bomb’ for Prince William when he assumes the British throne as King, a royal expert has said.

Discussing whether Archie and Lilibet should be given the HRH Prince and Princess titles as the grandchildren of the reigning monarch King Charles, royal experts Jack Royston and Kristen Meinzer shared that the King and his heir could potentially face severe backlash if he decides to withhold the titles.

Talking on the royal podcast The Royal Report, Royston said, “Meghan said that she would be happy for Archie and Lili to go into the entertainment industry and potentially become actors themselves…”

He continued, “That got me thinking forward to 20 years in a future that's hard to see in this moment—especially for the royals—like, you could have Archie or Lili sat on the sofa of some big celebrity interviewer talking about the royal family and if that's going to happen, then Charles might want to think about whether actually he should’ve just given them the titles.”

Royston continued, “Can you imagine 20 years from now. Archie or Lili giving interviews that they were stripped of the titles they had a birth right to because of racism?”

“This could be a time bomb for round about the time that William could be taking over as the new king. That would be a mega interview even then,” he concluded.