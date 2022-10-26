Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza. — Photo by author

PERTH: Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza is confident of a good show by his side in ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, the 36-year-old Sialkot-born Zimbabwe player called Pakistan a "very good" side adding that Zimbabweans are ready for the challenge.

“I am really looking forward to this game. We've had some very good games in the past against Pakistan. Now that we are on the board as well with the point as well, hopefully, a win tomorrow can take us forward in the tournament,” he said ahead of the game against Pakistan.

However, he was wary of the challenge Pakistan would pose them.

“In my opinion, Pakistan has probably one of the best attacks. I think it is certainly one of the best attacks in the tournament. England's got a very good attack as well as Australia and India. But I do think Pakistan has got the right mixture when it comes to seamers,” said the Zimbabwean batter.

“Pakistan has always been a very strong bowling side. And, having said that, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam at the top and the way they have performed over the years, if I'm not mistaken, these two have the world record of the most amount of runs scored as a partnership. So, I think Pakistan has got the right mixture of cricketers when it comes to bowlers and batters to chase down or to defend any sort of total.

"Therefore, it's quite an important and exciting match and we are really looking forward to it together,” he said.

Sikandar had scored 82 against Ireland and 40 against Scotland in the first round of the tournament to help his team qualify for the super 12 stage.

'Challenging for Zimbabwe players to adjust under lights'

When asked about his form and his personal aims for the match, the batting all-rounder said that he doesn’t like to make big claims.

“I'm never a big guy to answer that [sic],” he said when asked if he was confident about continuing his form.

Zimbabwe´s Sikandar Raza (C) gets medical attention after being hit by the ball under the helmet during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Scotland and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, — AFP

“What will be, will be. I've done the work in the nets and leave the rest to Allah’s hands. I've done all I could to give myself a chance to do well. If I do well Alhamdulillah if I don't do well still Alhamdulillah it's something that's out of my hand. What is in my hand is to work hard and I've done that,” he said.

Replying to a question, Sikandar said that it is challenging for Zimbabwe players to adjust under lights as his side doesn’t get enough matches to play under lights at home.

He, however, said that he is proud of the way his team has played in this tournament, especially in matches under lights.

“Every time we come in the light, it takes a bit of time for us to adjust. On the other hand, Pakistan has played under-light cricket as well," he said.