King Charles more ‘amused’ meeting Rishi Sunak than Liz truss

King Charles III's meeting with Rishi Sunak reflected a more ‘relaxed’ outlook than Liz Truss, said body language expert Judi James.

During her conversation with The Mirror, Charles said: “It looked a lot easier for Charles in terms of symmetry of movement and a more relaxed style of body language.

"There was none of the awkward large gap between them as there was with Liz, who did seem more over-awed by the meeting and keener to show deference.

"Her head was more bowed but there is eye contact with Rishi and the relaxed air shows in Charles’s amused, more jovial smiles and body language."

Judi further noted: “This could be a meeting between two businessmen, whereas it was more a meeting of King and minister with Truss.”