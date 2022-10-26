King Charles says abandonment of apprenticeships is the ‘biggest problem’

FileFootage

King Charles III took the charge to protest againt the 'problems' in schools as the new monarch dubbed the lack of vocational training as ‘a great tragedy’.



During the episode, the now-King meets students from the Prince’s Foundation Building Craft Programme.

“I still think the great tragedy is the lack of vocational education in schools, actually not everybody is designed for the academic,” he said.

“I know from The Prince’s Trust, I have seen the difference we can make to people who have technical skills which we need all the time, I have the greatest admiration for people,” Charles added.

“I think that’s been the biggest problem, sometimes that is forgotten. Apprenticeships are vital but they just abandoned apprenticeships for some reason,” he added.

“It gives people intense satisfaction and reward.”