New Zealand-Afghanistan T20 World Cup clash washed out

MELBOURNE: New Zealand's T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Both teams receive one point to leave Group 1 wide open after Ireland shocked England by five runs in a rain-shortened first match at the same ground.
New Zealand won their tournament opener against Australia last week while Afghanistan lost their first match to England.
The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe abandoned in Group 2.
Lees was dropped for next month's tour of Pakistan after averaging meagre 23.84 with the bat in his 10 Test appearances
Kohli lit up the T20 World Cup on Sunday with an unbeaten 82 that steered his team to an incredible last-ball win
De Kock, a wicketkeeper-batsman, came all guns blazing to smash Tendai Chatara for four fours and a six in a 23-run...
Bangladesh claim their first-ever game in T20 World Cup Super 12, with Taskin Ahmed taking four wickets as Netherlands...
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam bucks up team in post-match dressing room chat after defeat against India in T20 World...
There's no shame in going down while putting up a valiant fight," says Maryam Nawaz