Meghan Markle wows in £975 monochrome outfit for podcast recording

Meghan Markle looked breathtaking in a pair of £975 monochrome outfit featuring leather trousers and a turtleneck jumper as she recorded an episode of her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex posed with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh during the recording of her episode called Upending the Angry Black Woman Myth.

The Suits alum styled her hair into a ponytail and opted a minimal makeup while Ziwe donned a black blazer and silk blouse.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian captioned the post: “What archetypes do you think Meghan Markle and I represent?”

The latest episode of the podcast has been making waves as the Duchess spoke of her frustration at “cowering and tiptoeing into a room.”

“I'm particular, I think a high tide raises all ships, we're all going to succeed so let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody,” she added.