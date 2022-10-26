Katrina Kaif shares her 'loving wake up call' for Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared a glimpse into her mornings with beau Vicky Kaushal these days.

The actress, 39, took to her Instagram to share how she likes to wake up her new husband in an adorable reel.

Katrina wrote, “Biwi ka loving wake up call (Wife's loving wake-up call).”

In the clip, Kaushal is seen sleeping peacefully, snuggled in his bed when he is awoken by a strange sound. There is a voice clip playing, that says, “Mai ek bhoot hoon (I am a ghost).”

Soon, he wakes up confuse and finds that his wife is playing the wake-up call from her upcoming movie, Phone Bhoot, which is set to release next month. Annoyed, Vicky pulls the blanket over his head and goes back to sleep again.

Under the post, many known celebrities commented on the adorable exchange.



Shweta Bachchan commented, “Hahahahahah [six crying laughing emojis].”

Kat's Phone Bhoot co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi, wrote, “Ha ha ha [laughing emoji].”

The Dhoom Dhaam Company cofounder, Tanya Ghavri, added, “Hahahah poor thing [two laughing emojis].”

Many fans gushed over the cute exchange between the couple and left a sea of heart emojis under the post.

Katrina is set to star in the upcoming movie Phone Bhoot which is slated for release on November 4th, 2022. She will be seen with costars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, where she will essay the character of a ghost. Vicky will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in an untitled film. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Govinda Mera Naam in the pipeline, per Hindustan Times.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a private event. They also recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and Diwali together.