Salman Khan attends Aayush Sharma's birthday party after recovering from dengue fever

Salman Khan made his first appearance after recovering from dengue fever on Tuesday.
According to Indian Today, Salman Khan attended his brother-in-law, Aayush's birthday party with his brother Sohail and Arbaaz Khan.
Media representatives asked Salman Khan about his health, and Dabangg Khan replied that "I am perfectly fine."
Last week, a 56-year-old actor was diagnosed with dengue and has not been keeping well. However, Salman has taken a break from hosting India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16.
The Filmmaker Karan Johar takes over Bigg Boss 16 in Salman Khan's absence.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The action-packed entertainment film is scheduled to release this Eid 2023.
