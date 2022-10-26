Queen Consort Camilla grabs 'large glass of gin' to watch herself in 'The Crown'

Queen Consort Camilla watches Netflix series 'The Crown', claims a royal expert.
Author Katie Nicholl alleges the King Charles III's wife takes it all with a "pinch of salt".
Speaking to TalkTV, Ms Nicholl began: "I know that Camilla has watched The Crown.
"Often with a large glass of something, either gin and tonic or a glass of wine.
"I think good for her because she watches it and takes it in the spirit with which it's intended which is with a good pinch of salt."
The Crown season five revolves around the story line of King Charles and Princess Diana' break up.
Meanwhile, in a full disclaimer, Netflix has established the series is a pure 'dramatisation' and a work of 'fiction' inspired by real life events.
The description of the series says: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
