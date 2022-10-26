Queen Consort Camilla grabs 'large glass of gin' to watch herself in 'The Crown'

 
Queen Consort Camilla takes in the spirit of 'The Crown' with her wine

By Web Desk
October 26, 2022
Queen Consort Camilla watches Netflix series 'The Crown', claims a royal expert.

Author Katie Nicholl alleges the King Charles III's wife takes it all with a "pinch of salt".

Speaking to TalkTV, Ms Nicholl began: "I know that Camilla has watched The Crown.

"Often with a large glass of something, either gin and tonic or a glass of wine.

"I think good for her because she watches it and takes it in the spirit with which it's intended which is with a good pinch of salt."

The Crown season five revolves around the story line of King Charles and Princess Diana' break up.

Meanwhile, in a full disclaimer, Netflix has established the series is a pure 'dramatisation' and a work of 'fiction' inspired by real life events.

The description of the series says: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."