Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox planning nuptials despite struggling in relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly planning their wedding “secretly” while “working hard” on their relationship.

The rapper and the Jennifer Body actor tend to have a “lot of ups and downs” but they are still making their romance work, an insider spilled to Us Weekly.

“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves,” the source said.

“They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs.

“He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him,” the insider added.

Previously, some fans speculated that Kelly and Fox have broken up after the rapper was nowhere to be seen on the Transformers star Instagram’s feed.

Now, the insider claimed that there was a point “months ago” where Fox was “beyond done” with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“There was a point months ago where she was beyond done with him. She was fed up with his BS. It got really bad between them,” the source said.

“He loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple. She was having a hard time, but things have turned around.”



