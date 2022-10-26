TXT, TREASURE, IVE dazzle audience at Mnet Asian Music Awards 2022

MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) has announced the first line-up of performing artists for 2022.



On October 26, Soompi reported that MAMA Awards officially revealed the K-pop band line-up for performing this year.

Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, ITZY, ENHYPEN, IVE, TREASURE, Kep1er, and JO1 will be attending this year's Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The Awards ceremony will be held in Japan Osaka’s Kyocera Dome on November 29 and 30.

Stray Kids, TXT, and Kep1er will be performing on November 29, While ITZY, ENHYPEN, IVE, and TREASURE will set the fire on stage on November 30.

The upcoming awards show to honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, and October 21, 2022.

Recently, MAMA unveiled the nominee's list of music videos and artists for 2022.