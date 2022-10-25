Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher melt hearts with heartwarming photo at Diwali bash

Shah Rukh Khan melted fans’ hearts with his suave look as he posed with Kirron Kher on social media.



Kirron took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo of her sharing a warm hug with SRK from Bachchan’s Diwali bash at Jalsa residence in Mumbai.

In the photo, the Dostana actress could be seen donning a red Banarasi brocade suit while the Baadshah star looked dapper in a traditional black and white ensemble.

In the caption, the veteran actress wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali.”

Following this post, SRK fans dropped heart-shaped as well as fire emoticons in the comment section. One said, “Waiting for PATHAAN SRK,” while other added, “Charming king.”



Interestingly, Kirron and SRK were seen sharing screen space in several movies including Devdas, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Main Hoon Na, Veer Zaara and Om Shanti Om.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has three upcoming movies in the pipeline – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.