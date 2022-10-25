Meghan Markle faces backlash for 'campaigning to cast herself woman of the people'

Meghan Markle has received backlash for wearing expensive designer clothes for the cover photo of an American magazine.

“Oh honey! Another featured beauty queen in Meghan Markle’s campaign to portray herself as a woman of the people. Yes, she looks great in pictures for her last interview, this is a time with Variety,” the Apprentice star wrote in her column for The Sun.



The TV personality took jibe at the Duchess as she she described the move as "crass".



the 53-year-old said that while she believed Meghan looked "amazing" she questioned the expense of the designer garments worn. But, she was surprised about someone who wanted to keep a "low profile" has "kept on popping up in a lot of exclusive cover interviews".

The Duchess of Sussex does not seem to stop as she has released the new installment of the Spotify podcast, Archetypes where she sat down with actress and writer Issa Rae to discuss the labels often pinned on black women.