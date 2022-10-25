Meghan Markle comments on Netflix doc hint at her ‘nervousness’

Meghan Markle recently gave an insight into her and Prince Harry's much-anticipated Netflix documentary in the latest interview/

The Duchess of Sussex recently talked about the documentary during her conversation with Variety magazine.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” she said.

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens,” she added.

Reacting to her remarks, Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito of Royally US claimed; “They [Meghan and Variety’s Matt Donnelly] talked about the docuseries.”

“It's interesting because I think that they [Meghan and Harry] actually are…getting ahead of it and saying: ‘This isn't the way we would have told the story,’ like are they already a little nervous about the backlash to it,” they added.