Kate Middleton voted most inspirational woman of 2022

Kate Middleton outshined Queen Consort and Meghan Markle as she has been voted as the most inspirational woman of the year.

Kate garnered 35 per cent of the vote, leaving the Suits alum behind.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Rochelle Humes and Emma Watson were also a few of the candidates.

Moreover, Camilla received 18 per cent of the votes while the Duchess of Sussex gathered 17 per cent of the votes.

Humes received the support of 25 per cent of people who voted in the poll, securing the second spot on the list while Truss landed on the third spot with 23 per cent.

“In the last two and a half years, she has been a shining light, the king of woman every girl should try to grow up to be, someone honourable, intelligent, and classy,” one Twitter user wrote.

“That’s Catherine the Princess of Wales’ beauty, it comes from the inside.”