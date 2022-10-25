Expert explains why Harry was ‘banned’ from Meghan interview

Meghan Markle’s PR team allegedly made a call to ban Prince Harry from her interview to avoid causing ‘distraction’, claimed an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex recently made headlines when her bombshell interview with Variety magazine was made to the public.

The mother-of-two weighed in on a number of topics including her infamous interview with The cut, which she did before Queen died.

“The story was intended to support Archetypes and focus on our projects,” Meghan stated. “I’ve had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world.”

Meghan also talked about her hubby but as an insider spilt the beans Harry was not allowed to give his own statement for the interview.

Royal correspondent Neil Sean said: “We have to say allegedly, there was one person that couldn’t be featured. That was, of course … the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.”

“According to that good source, it was all down to the fact that they were realigning Miss Markle’s PR, you know, her personal look [and] how people viewed her.

"The reason why Harry apparently was banned is [because] the new PR team, and ever we have to say allegedly, feel [Harry] could be too much of a distraction,” he added.