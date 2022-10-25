Meghan Markle reminded of Oprah interview over Duchess’ tribute to Queen

Meghan Markle was recently reminded of her cruel jibe at the Royal Family when she sat together with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex recently paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth during her interview with Variety magazine.

She said: “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his [Prince Harry] grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.”

“Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like,” she added.

However, British TV host Nana Akua appeared unimpressed with Meghan’s nod to the late monarch.

“So we should forget that you trashed the Royal Family on Oprah by putting it out there that someone in the Royal Family was a racist?”

Speaking to GB News, Nana added: “And if my memory serves me correctly I believe the Queen’s extremely polite and measured response to that was that ‘recollections may vary’.

“Meghan talks about how her California friends gathered around her after that ghastly interview.

“She said, ‘it’s like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant and still means so very much to me, the power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated.’

“Shame you didn’t relate that to your own family and in fact, your own sister.”