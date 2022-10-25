Kate Middleton 'really tough' royal welcome was 'absolutely fundamental': Expert

Kate Middleton did not marry Prince William until she had fully gelled in with the royals, says expert.



The Princess of Wales, who waited for 10 years before she could marry William, was famously branded 'Waity Katie' by public.

However, royal author Katie Nicholl believes the decision to drag the relationship was 'fundamental' for the future Queen.

“Marrying into the royal family may look easy, it may look like a wonderful life of round-the-clock staff,” she said. However, “The reality is, it’s really tough.”

“I think you look to the new Princess of Wales because she married as a commoner and is the first commoner in hundreds of years to marry a future king,” she told Fox News Digital. “And she has made a remarkable success of that role.”

“It gave Kate the time to … really understand what royal life was going to be like and actually [decide] if it was what she wanted,” Nicholl commoner.

“So, I think that 10-year courtship was absolutely fundamental," she established.