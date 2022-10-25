Prince William, Kate Middleton 'moving on quickly' to protect kids from Queen death

Prince William and Kate Middleton are shielding their kids from the 'sadness' around Queen's death.

Royal expert Jennifer Bond says that the Prince and Princess of Wales are hoping to take things slow with their kids amid constant change in the family.

In an interview with OK magazine, Ms Bond said: "Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible.

“After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months.”

"Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it.”

She said: “It’s been a brutal [work] schedule for William and Catherine and they’ve got a very young family."

“I think the work-life balance must have been difficult these past few weeks and, let’s face it, it’s not going to get any easier with their new responsibilities.”

She said: “It’s a strong bet that they’re enjoying being in Windsor and settling down after all that has happened,”

“I can imagine they’re getting to know their new surroundings and the children will be exploring the grounds there. They may also be taking this time to do any personalising they want to do in their home, making it how they want," she concluded.