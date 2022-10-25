Meghan Markle, Prince Harry friend reacts as protesters throw cake on King Charles waxwork

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry friend Omid Scobie, who is known as a cheerleader for the Duke and Duchess, has reacted after climate activists smeared cake over a waxwork model of King Charles.
The Just Stop Oil activists threw custard pies into the face of King Charles waxwork at London's Madame Tussauds and the video of it has gone viral on social media.
Police have reportedly arrested four activists over the incident.
Sharing one of the video clip of the incident, Omid Scobie, the co-author of Finding Freedom, tweeted, “Given how much Charles has campaigned on environmental issues, this feels like an odd choice of attack” followed by shrugging emoticon.
Meanwhile, the Just Stop Oil said in a statement that the activists were demanding that the government should halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.
King Charles III fawned over 'beautiful' Princess Charlotte back in the days
Meghan Markle never had intentions of staying in the royal family, says expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton are worried about pressure that surrounds their children
Dylan O'Brien is credited on two songs on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album
Prince Harry's return could cause a lot of turmoil in the royal family, but his bond with Meghan Markle could strengthen
Armie Hammer has reportedly been sued by credit card company American Express over unpaid balance