WhatsApp outage reported in Pakistan, other countries

Several countries, including Pakistan, are facing an outage of meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp.
Initial reports had suggested users couldn't send or receive messages on the Meta-owned messaging platform, with #WhatsApp quickly turning into a top trend on Twitter.
WhatsApp is by far the most popular messaging platform in Pakistan.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms told Reuters.
The outage was reported after tracking website Downdetector shared that users were experiencing problems using the service.
As soon as the disruptions were reported, social media users started flooding Twitter with hilarious memes. You can go through some of them below:
This user suggested everyone now move to text messaging for communication.
Another user used a ‘Money Heist’ reference picture and wrote: "How are we going to communicate since Whatsapp is down? Professor : and that's where Twitter comes in"
Another user said: “Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter”
This user made a reference to times when there was no WhatsApp.
