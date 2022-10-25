Leslie Jordan dies at 67: tributes pour in from fellow stars

Leslie Jordan, of Will & Grace fame, passed away in a car accident at 67, multiple news outlets reported.

Jordan's rep confirmed that the actor had died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD.

As the news broke of the actor’s demise, tributes started pouring in for the late actor from the fraternity.

Dolly Parton penned a heartbreaking tribute to Jordan:

"Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," began the country icon, 76. "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, 'Oh, they will be missed' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother."

Jordan's Call Me Kat costar Mayim Bialik paid tribute to her ‘dear mentor’ and ‘beloved friend’:



“There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

Michelle Pfeiffer said that Jordan was ‘a light for so many’:



“I just heard the devastating news of the beloved Leslie Jordan’s passing. Leslie was such a light for so many. Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times. He lived everyday to bring joy to every one he came in contact with.

Such a talent. Such an extraordinary human being. Such a loss. Rest well my friend.”

Sean Hayes, who costarred with Jordan on Will & Grace, shared a few words for the actor:



"My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend.”



Dylan McDermott also remembered his American Horror Story costar:



"We lost a great one today. @thelesliejordan was a wonderful friend to me. Leslie and I met on American Horror Story and made each other laugh. We talked on the phone recently about doing another show together as twin brothers. He truly was my brother. Love you Leslie. I will miss you dearly…"

Eric McCormack remembered his time with the late actor:

"Lunch with my friend #LeslieJordan in London, 2014. RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you."

Leslie Jordan was well-known for his roles as Lonnie Garr on Hearts Afire, Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace – for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006 – several characters in the American Horror Story franchise.

