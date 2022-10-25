MAMA Awards disclose the nominee's list for 2022

MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) has revealed the 2020 nominee’s list for Asian music videos and artists.
The awards honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021 and October 21, 2022.
The upcoming show will be held in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 20.
Leslie Jordan was well-known for his roles as Lonnie Garr on 'Hearts Afire', Beverly Leslie on 'Will & Grace'
Matthew Perry reveals a rehab clinic tried to stop him seeking medical help when he was in agonising pain
Kim Kardashian says 'hate speech is never OK or excusable'
Camille Vasquez reportedly severs ties with Kanye West as the rapper refused to retract his anti-Semitic comments
Actress Priyanka wore flared pants paired with a teal top and salwar kameez
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Adam Devine's Bumper Allen is off to Germany