Prince Harry seems in trouble after snub from Netflix

Prince Harry, who has a deal with Netflix for an upcoming docuseries, seems to be in hot waters after the streaming giant shunned the Duke's request to delay The Crown.

The network has reportedly ignored the request of of the Duke of Sussex about The Crown. The Duke of Sussex is trouble as he knows that it may hurt the royal family.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Netflix has come out on top in a showdown between the two, telling Talk TV that Netflix sees Harry "as their employee" and not vice versa.

"He can't tell them how to run their business."

Netflix's "ghoulish staging" of Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 scene may outrage members of the Royal Family. The funeral scene was reportedly filmed in secrecy at a disused RAF base as part of season six which will be released next year.



A large number of royal fans and commentators are criticising The Crown this time, but Harry still stays mum as he fears of losing the lucrative deal with the network.

The latest film set photographs from The Crown are likely to inflame controversies surrounding the show, ahead of its fifth season release in early November.



Angela Levin said the decision to recreate the funeral procession was "inhuman, beyond any sense of decency and hurtful". Royal Family sees it totally insensitive, particularly in light of the Queen's recent death.