Kim Kardashian ripped for maintaining silence on ex-hubby Kanye West antisemitism

Kim Kardashian bashed for failing to criticise her ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic remarks by singer Boy George.

The Culture Club singer blasted the reality TV star for not using her social media “reach of this magnitude” to speak out against Ye.

“I'm kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoke against what he's saying,” George said in an emotional video on Instagram.

“I'm appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn't come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye,” he added.

“So she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these (expletive) comments, how demoralising and terrifying it must be.”

He continued: “As a gay man I have experienced years of prejudice, you know, so the idea of doing that to someone else based on their race or their colour or their sexuality or their gender is just (expletive) appalling to me, and it should be appalling to you.”

Later in a tweet, the singer targeted The Kardashians star, “If we are to believe that followers mean anything then someone with a reach of this magnitude has to put her fears aside.”



“I’m happy to start a whipround to pay for the tweet @KimKardashian,” he dissed Kardashian.

This comes after West wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” earlier this month.

Following the backlash that his remarks received, the rapper told Piers Morgan that he didn’t regret posting the controversial tweet, however, he was sorry to hurt people’s sentiments.