Meghan Markle’s behavior ‘isn’t becoming’ of a Duchess who’s married a prince

Meghan Markle’s un-royal-like behaviour has been put on blast after Deal Or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claims.



These claims have been issued by English television personality and author Saira Khan, in her new piece for The Mirror.

“As a fellow feminist, I’m really not sure what she was trying to say. Having married a multimillionaire prince, with all the trappings that brings, her message comes across as quite patronizing. “



Now she has reached a very privileged position, it’s not at all helpful for the duchess to look back on her life and say she was hard done by. Sometimes you have to take a job to get to the next level.”

“My attitude to work has always been that it’s an opportunity to be spotted to get to the place I ultimately want to be. If that ever meant I had to spend more time on my personal appearance, then I have done just that.”

“I have used clothes, hair and make-up on top of my skills, talent and education to offer the complete package. I never felt like a bimbo because I was always in control of my decisions and choices. No one can make you feel anything you don’t want to feel.”