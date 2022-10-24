Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of '#WorkingMomLife' as she resumes workout after Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed baby 'Vayu' on August 20, 2022

Sonam Kapoor has started her workout routine again 60 days after son Vayu's birth.

Sonam posted a video on her Instagram and wrote: “Let’s begin! #keepitrealwithSonam. Thank you @radhikasbalancebody for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. @gentlebirthmethod and you have been instrumental in keeping @pranavgoswamy.”

The video starts begins with a hashtag that says #WorkingMomLife. In the video, Sonam could also be heard saying “Working mom’s life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement.

She also shared a glimpse of her daily routine which read as: “Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump.”

See video:

Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja commented on the post, wrote: “So cute. Was smiling throughout the video.” Meanwhile, sister Rhea Kapoor commented “Yesss you got this.”



Father Anil Kapoor also dropped some clapping emoticons on the video.

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy on August 20th, 2022. The Ranjhana actress took the news to her social media.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Zoya Factor (2019) alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She next has Blind in the pipeline which is a remake of a 2011 Korean film, reports PinkVilla.