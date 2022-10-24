'House of the Dragon', what can we expect in season 2?

The HBO max trending series House of the Dragon season 1 has come to an end with its last episode aired on October 23, 2022. The show is a prequel of the streaming giant's highest rated show Game of Thrones.

The first season of GoT's prequel showcased the lives of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who went from being friends to stepmother and stepdaughter.

They both had kids who eventually turned into cold enemies and got into the conflict known as The Dance of the Dragons.

It is a notorious event in Westeros history, which was also used 200 years later as reference by the characters on Game of Thrones.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I. In the series Targaryen's children are battling for the control of the iron throne.

*Spoilers alert*

Alicent’s son Aemond ‘One-Eye’ Targaryen killed Rhaenyra’s son Luke in the finale of the season one, now there is no turning back.

Before that, Alicent and Rhaenyra’s sides of this conflict might have reached to some kind of accord. But with this one deadly act of Aemond has ruined that possibility.

In season two of the show, multiple battles can be expected as Rhaenyra’s husband/uncle Daemon will seek revenge for Aemond killing Luke.

If the show depicts it onscreen, it’s going to be a barbaric scene that will rank up among any of GoT’s most disturbing moments.

As far as the victory is concern, this season will not be a clean-cut, in which one side wins and the other side loses. It’s basically a story in which everyone loses.

HBO has yet not officially announced if this show will continue after season 2. However, George R. R Martin wrote in his blog, “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

For the unversed, the first season of The House of the Dragon started airing on HBO Max from August 21, 2022, with its final episode hitting the screens on October 23, 2022.