Royal Family advised to ‘go woke’ over Koh-i-Noor row: ‘It’s crazy’

Royal family has been warned of the massive backlash as Queen Consort Camilla is expected to wear Koh-I-Noor crown at the coronation.
Daily Mail’s Richard Eden noted that Camilla would wear Koh-i-Noor just like "all the other Queen Consorts and the Queen Mother" however he advised to skip the tradition due to the fears of international controversy
During his conversation on Palace Confidential, Richard said: “The Royal Family should go woke. It's crazy, if they go down this route, they'll be no end to it.”
“Look, the Supreme Court of India, in 2016, ruled that the diamond wasn't stolen. It was a gift from India, that was accepted then,” he explained.
“Sure, there will always be people causing problems,” Richard noted while adding that “it’s not a scandal” rather it is “part of the crown jewels"
“They have these jewels, they're part of our heritage so wear them,” he added.
