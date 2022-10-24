Sonya Hussayn sends legal notice to producer Urwa Hocane demading Rs.5 million

Sonya Hussayn sends a legal notice to Tich Button producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute.
Sonya, through legal notice, have demanded a Rs.5 million as payment for her contribution in the film. As per the actress, after two years of completing Tich Button, she was only paid Rs.500, 000 which is a portion of the formerly agreed amount.
Tich Button is an upcoming Pakistani film which is going mark as Urwa’s production debut film. The film stars actors: Sonya hussayn, Feroz Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Marina Khan, Mahoom Ahmed Bilal and many others.
Qasim Ali Mureed's directorial film is produced by Muhammad Jarjees Seja and Urwa Hocane under the banner of ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Shooting Star Studios.
The film is set to release in theatres on October 28th, 2022.
