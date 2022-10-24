Brad Pitt starrer F1 movie will be ‘best racing movie’ of all times: Lewis Hamilton

File Footage

Lewis Hamilton said the highly anticipated Brad Pitt starrer Formula 1 blockbuster will be the “best racing movie” of all time.

The seven-time world champion gushed over the “pretty incredible” team working behind the sports movie in a recent interview.

“What we’ve been able to put together so far, team-wise, is pretty incredible," Hamilton said as per multiple sports outlets. "I’ve got Tim Cook here this weekend, it’s such an honour to have him with us."

“He and his team were so supportive with supporting my documentary and also green-lighting this movie," the superstar Mercedes driver added.

Hamilton continued: “And then having Brad – legend. You’ve got Jerry, who really is an incredible legend of Top Gun, the original. And Joe is such a huge talent.”

Setting the bar too high, Hamilton said he is “really, really excited” for the film to come out, before adding, “I have such high hopes for it.”

Hamilton is serving as a consultant on the yet-to-be-titled movie and will also be producing the Joseph Kosinski directorial.

“I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually, and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans,” he shared.

The plot of the upcoming movie will focus on a seasoned racing driver (played by Pitt) who comes out of retirement to mentor a promising young rookie.



